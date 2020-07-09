Family's therapy dog missing after wreck near downtown Houston

A Texas City family was coming home after evacuating for Hurricane Laura when they were involved in an accident.

HOUSTON — Eight-year-old Aubrey Davis is on a mission; a mission to find Bella. Bella was with her Texas City family last month when they were evacuating for Hurricane Laura.

“We were on our way home, coming through downtown when a car T-boned us on the driver's side," said Mary Krenek, Aubrey’s mother.

That was Friday afternoon, August 28 on St. Joseph's Parkway, just east of downtown Houston. Aubrey's grandfather, Steve, had to be cut out of the vehicle.

“He has seven broken ribs,” said Krenek. “Five are broken in multiple spots.”

Krenek says as the vehicle door opened up, Bella, the family's German Shepherd therapy dog, took off running. Since then, the family has been searching.

“Will Bella come to you if she hears your voice?” we asked Aubrey.

“Yes,” said told us. “We kind of grew up together. I was two when we got her."

Three generations of the same family live together and Bella is actually for Grandma Kathy, who suffers from depression.

“She is a therapy dog for my mom,” said Krenek. “She is home-bound in a wheelchair.”

Bella is micro-chipped. And there is a reward.

Grandma Kathy has a second therapy dog named Teddy. Teddy misses Bella, too.