BRYAN, Texas — It is uncertain when the Supreme Court will decide on whether or not it is legal for the Trump administration to end the DACA program. In the meantime, a local immigration and naturalization service is equipping those who rely on DACA with the right tools.

"There are a lot of changes in immigration law that have been happening and a lot of proposed changes that may happen," said Mary Campbell, the board chair for the Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network. "There is a lot of confusion."

The Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network (BIIN) held a free DACA workshop Friday night. The group brought Houston based associate attorney, Aaron Christensen of Andrew T. Thomas Attorneys at Law, to help answer questions and give individual consultations regarding someone's DACA status.

"If you file it now, even if the Supreme Court comes down and files against those who have DACA, people will be able to continue with their status and their work permit for two years," said Christensen.

Christensen said common questions at the workshop were in regards to the potential DACA application fee increase.

BIIN believes these workshops are important as ever to help get information out to those who may be affected.

"We think it's important that people get accurate information in a timely way," Campbell said. "We are very grateful when people generously donate their time to come to answer questions."

Attorneys, like Christensen, said they are glad to help where it is needed.

"Honestly I think education and information are 100% crucial for immigration," Christensen said.

