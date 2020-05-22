Things to do this Memorial Day weekend in the Brazos Valley while still social distancing

Whatever you choose to do this weekend, just remember to stay safe and honor our fallen heroes.

BRYAN, Texas — LIVE MUSIC at The Canteen at Cavalry Court

Friday, May 22nd from 7 - 10 p.m.

Artist: Brazos Valley All Star Band

Saturday, May 23rd from 7 - 10 p.m.

Artist: Shadow Canyon

Cavalry Court and The Canteen will be abiding by all CDC guidelines for this event, including limited seating with proper social distancing. There will also be lawn games, complimentary bicycles, fire-pits, poolside cabanas, and more.

Lake Bryan and Texas State Parks

Lake Bryan is open for day use this weekend. Visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Groups no larger than five will be allowed to gather, and kayak and paddleboard rentals will be allowed as long as these guidelines are followed.

Texas State Parks are open as well. Guidelines are similar, except a reservation must be made ahead of time to visit the parks. Texas parks encourage you to check with your park ahead of time, as there are altered visiting hours and some park and amenity closures.

College Station Parks

The City of College Station Parks & Recreation has opened some, but not all of their facilities. You can find a full list of open and closed facilities HERE.

Facebook Online Events