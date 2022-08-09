Thomaston-Upson schools coming out of lockdown after student saw 'hand held massager that resembled a handgun'

The student with the massager said he pointed it at another student, according to the Upson County sheriff.

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE 2: Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore has posted this notification on Facebook:

At approximately 1150 am on August 9,2022 a third party call from a parent of an Upson Lee high school student was received by Upson 911 reporting that their child had seen another student with a handgun while in the boys restroom of the school. The School resource officer was notified and School staff was advised of the situation. The entire school district was placed on lockdown while deputies responded and investigated. Through investigation it was found that a male student had a hand held massager that resembled a handgun. The student in possession of the massager admitted that he Possessed it in the restroom and pointed it at another student.

There was no active shooter and all students are safe.

All schools are in the process of being taken off lockdown status.

Please be patient as we work through returning to normal operations

UPDATE: The school posted this update on Facebook:

"Important Update: All schools remain on lockdown at this time, however, everyone is SAFE and there is NO active shooter on school property. We can now confirm that there was a 3rd party phone call to ULHS (Upson-Lee High School) from a parent claiming that her child had seen a gun in the bathroom at the high school. The existence of a gun has not been verified. Law enforcement is at the high school and the Upson County Sheriff's Office is investigating these claims."

Original story below

All schools in the Thomaston-Upson County district have been placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon, "out of an abundance of caution" officials said.

There was no further immediate information available about the nature of what caused the lockdown.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all Thomaston-Upson Schools are currently on full lockdown. During a lockdown, students may not be checked in or out of school. We will have more information at the earliest possible moment," a district Facebook post said.

