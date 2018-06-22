GRIMES COUNTY, Texas -- Three people were killed and six injured in a crash that happened early Thursday morning on Highway 105 near Navasota.

Richard Michael Thomas of College Station, 55, and Jessie Conzalo Gallegos of Bryan, 36, were killed when their passenger van hit a Dodge Pickup head on.

The driver of the pickup, Keaton Anthony Bussell of Montgomery, 18, was also killed in the crash.

Police say the Dodge Pickup crossed into the opposite lane in a no-passing zone and struck the van head on.

Carlomagno Surveying Inc, a Bryan commercial surveying company, released a statement to KAGS saying:

“Today we were devastated to learn that several of our employees were involved in the accident this morning on HWY 105 in Navasota. We are a small company who views everyone who works for us as family and are heartbroken at the loss of two of its members. We’d like to express our deepest condolences to all families who lost a loved one today and are praying for a speedy recovering for those who were injured.”

