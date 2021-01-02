El Campo woman, 2 men from Lewisville killed in car crash in Grimes County

Authorities said the crash shut down State Highway 90 for several hours Friday.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — Authorities have identified the people who were involved in a crash January 29 that killed three people in Grimes County.

Lorraine Cunningham, 69, of El Campo, Anel Ovidio Javier, 28, of Lewisville and Erick Almonte Nunez, 20, also of Lewisville, all died at the scene. Michael Cunningham, 68, of El Campo, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Texas DPS troopers said Javier was driving south on State Highway 90 around 4:45 p.m. when he drove into the oncoming lane in a no passing zone in an effort to move around another vehicle. Troopers said Javier then crashed head-on into another car being driven by Michael Cunningham. His wife, Lorraine, was his passenger. Nunez was the passenger in Javier's vehicle, according to authorities.

At least one of the vehicles also started on fire, according to the Anderson Volunteer Fire Department. State Highway 90 was shut down for several hours while authorities investigated the crash. The fire department said several agencies helped at the scene.

Michael Cunningham was taken to a Bryan hospital.