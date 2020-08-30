FAA, NTSB investigating fatal plane crash at Coulter Airfield in Bryan

Bryan police confirmed Sunday three of the four people on board the plane were killed when it crashed at the end of the runway.

BRYAN, Texas — Three people were killed Sunday after a plane crash at Coulter Airfield, according to Bryan Police. A fourth person on board has been taken to the hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

A spokesperson with the FAA said the Piper PA24 single-engine plane crashed about 2:30 p.m. Police said they are asking people to avoid the area while they wait for the NTSB to arrive.

The identities of those on board have not yet been released. The plane's flight plan has not yet been identified. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

