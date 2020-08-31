Victims in fatal Bryan plane crash identified

One person remains in the hospital in critical condition.

BRYAN, Texas — The three people who died in a plane crash at Coulter Airfield in Bryan Sunday have been identified.

David Walker, 54, Tamara Walker, 51 and Victoria Walker, 21 are all from Farmersville, Texas. A fourth person who was the sole survivor of the crash was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition. His identity has not yet been released by authorities.

Bryan Police issued a press release Monday and said all four people involved in the crash were found inside the plane. They said the Walkers had already died at the scene.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the south end of the runway at Coulter Airfield. The tail number of the plane has not yet been released and authorities said they will wait for investigators from the FAA and NTSB to give that information.

An airplane has crashed at Coulter Airfield in Bryan. Hearing 3 people were killed and 1 person is in critical condition. More to come on KAGS. pic.twitter.com/lZtVEdxi1i — Christopher Nunley, Ph.D. (@chrisnunley) August 30, 2020

The crash scene remains active, but is closed to the public, according to Bryan Police PIO, Officer Kole Taylor. The plane is privately owned and was further identified as a Piper PA24-250. Sources told KAGS News Sunday the plane appeared to have flipped over near the end of the runway and there was no fire.

NTSB is investigating Sunday’s crash in Bryan, TX involving a Piper PA24-250. The NTSB is not traveling to the scene of the crash at this time. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) August 30, 2020