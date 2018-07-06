Having players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft has become the norm for the Sam Houston State Bearkats, and that continued on Tuesday when Andrew Fregia, Dakota Mills and Blake Chisolm were each selected on Day 3 of the draft.

Fregia was selected in the 13th round (Pick 385) round by the Baltimore Orioles while Mills went in the 24th round (Pick 713) to the Oakland A’s. Chisolm followed that up with a 28th-round selection (Pick 851) by the Washington Nationals.

The selections mark the 13th consecutive season the Kats have had a player selected by a pro squad, and the fourth time in the past five seasons Sam Houston has had at least three players chosen. Meanwhile, Fregia is the first Bearkat since Ray Crone in 1985 to be chosen by the Orioles. It is the second straight year the A’s have plucked a pitcher from the Sam Houston ranks after also taking 2017 SLC Pitcher of the Year Heath Donica in last year’s draft. Chisolm is the second Kat to be selected by Washington, joining Ryan Brinley who was chosen in the 2015 draft.

Both Fregia and Mills have been a winning piece since joining the Bearkats in 2016, leading the Kats to 115 wins in that span, while Chisolm joined the fold prior to the 2017 season. Since 2016 helped Sam to two league titles, two NCAA Tournament appearances and a berth in the 2017 Tallahassee Super Regional, the first time any Southland Conference team has ever advanced that far in the NCAA Tournament.

