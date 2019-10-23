BRYAN, Texas — Three teens have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a Bryan convenience store.

The teens are 16-years-old and were arrested Monday night in Brownwood, according to a press release from the Bryan Police Department.

The robbery happened Oct. 20 just after 7 p.m. at Tommy's Drive-In on the 1500 block of West 28th Street. Witnesses said two males walked into the store and one of them had a gun. They said the male with the gun pointed it at the store employees and demanded money.

The males then ran from the store and got into a car being driving by another teen, police said. No one was hurt.

The teens have been taken to the Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center in Bryan. The case remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division.

