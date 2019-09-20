BRYAN, Texas — College Station police have arrested three people in a drug bust on Oaklawn Drive. Alexander Gueno, 20, of Bryan, Hunter Swinney, 19, of Bryan, and Linda Hagler, 20, of Argyle, are charged with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Swinney is facing two counts in this case.

A search warrant was executed Sept. 19 on the 3900 block of Oaklawn Drive. Police said the warrant was for LSD and drug paraphernalia. When officers knocked on the door to announce the search warrant, police said no one would answer or come to the door. They said they had to use force to get into the home.

Once inside the home, police said Swinney admitted to having psilocybin mushrooms, also known as magic mushrooms, in baggies in his bedroom. They said he also admitted to having 80 dosage units of LSD in a mini fridge. Police said they also found digital scales, packaging materials and other drug paraphernalia in Swinney's possession. The amount of magic mushrooms in Swinney's possession was just under 27 grams, police said.

Police said Hagler also admitted to having magic mushrooms in the amount of just under 20 grams. She said the mushrooms were given to her by a friend and said while she didn't use them, they were for her friends, according to court documents. Police said Hagler also admitted to having a mason jar with 80 grams of "Ganga butter", also known as a substance made with THC.

Police said Gueno admitted to being in possession of magic mushrooms in the amount of just under 28 grams. Officers also found a digital scale in Gueno's possession, they said.

Gueno and Hagler are currently in the Brazos County Jail on $12,000 bond each. Because Swinney is facing two counts for both the mushrooms and LSD, he's on a $24,000 bond and also has not yet been released.

There was a fourth person in the home at the time of the bust, but KAGS has not received confirmation yet on if that person was arrested or charged in this case.

