The Passenger Safety and KidSafe Initiative took over the Brazos Center parking lot Thursday.

BRYAN, Texas — A local event Thursday helped ensure children are properly restrained in car seats and boosters this summer. These measures could save them from injury and possible death.

If a child's car seat wasn't up to par, helpers from the Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension program gave folks a brand-new seat for free thanks to a partnership with State Farm.

“This is so important because misuse rates are at 99% majority of the time,” Program Coordinator for TAMU AgriLife Extension Pricilla Ofori said.

“A lot of time parents think they're doing the right thing and have their kid's best interest at heart, but the truth is, it’s very easy to get this wrong and that's why we're here today. We want to help parents get it right,” Ofori said.

After parents got their car seat inspected, they passed by the chair of the Texas Heatstroke Task Force Johnny Humphrey for a reminder to never leave your child alone in a car.

Humphrey stressed this fact even more so with the Texas summer heat blazing down on us.