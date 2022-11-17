Tiger Woods is bringing his new family-friendly putting facility to Katy

After building Bluejack National in Montgomery, the golf legend is now bringing an all-new golf experience to the Houston area.

KATY, Texas — If you want to play golf like a pro, you'll want to experience the massive new putting complex coming to the Houston area!

Golf legend Tiger Woods is opening his fifth location of PopStroke before the end of the year. And this one's coming to Katy.

The family-friendly miniature golf course will feature two putting courses designed by Woods. It will also include an ice cream shop, an open-air restaurant, and a beer garden.

The location, which will be near West Side Mall on the Katy Freeway and Grand Parkway, is scheduled to open in mid-December.

It's not the golfer's first project in the Houston area. Back in 2016, Bluejack National opened in Montgomery County.

The private golf club was the first golf course designed by Woods and built in the United States.