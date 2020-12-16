Tiny Hope Village asks Brazos Valley for donations to build community for homeless individuals

Tiny Hope Village bought seven acres of land for those experiencing homelessness. In their home stretch of fundraising they need $30,000 more to build on it.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — We're in the home stretch of 2020, and people will probably see a lot of organizations asking for donations.

In the Brazos Valley, a relatively young non-profit organization, Tiny Hope Village, is hoping the Brazos Valley will lend a hand to their mission this season.

From the start, it was Dan Kiniry’s faith that pulled him to help others.

“To really know and love God, you have to know and love people who are struggling," he said.

He had helped out with a weekly community meal, Neal Park Potluck, every Sunday for 13 years, and with the help of some selfless friends, realized he could do more.

“We got the desire to end homelessness and find ways to make that work,” Kiniry said.

So he helped start Tiny Hope Village, a non-profit with six board members with a clear goal: To build a community of 24 tiny houses that will be permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness in the area.

"It’ll be a community of support that recognizes the dignity of all people,” Kiniry said.

Tiny Hope Village also plans to build a pavilion for laundry, kitchen and restroom needs on the land they’ve purchased with $55,000 donated over the past couple of years.

They paused donation campaigns earlier this year, and several community entities have pledged $25,000 in matching funds.

Dan Kiniry of Tiny Hope Village says his organization is in the home stretch of fundraising. They need $30K more to build a community for people experiencing homelessness. Find out how you can help tonight on @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/sINcFmQiZh — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) December 16, 2020

This holiday season, though, Tiny Hope Village really sees the need in the community, and is asking folks to reach out and give a bit more.

They need to raise $30,000 more to start building on their seven acres.

The organization is selling t-shirts and taking donations for their cause that some might say is especially important this year.

“With the help of everyone in the area that wants to see homelessness end. I believe we’re going to get there,” Kiniry said.