Hearne's Tiny Hope Village building homes for locals in need

The organization collected enough money to build homes in the Brazos Valley.

HEARNE, Texas — For months, Tiny Hope Village has collected money in order to build homes for several homeless people in the Brazos Valley.

Dan Kiniry, the Executive Director of Tiny Hope Village, says they laid the foundation for their first two homes just several months ago. After collecting more money, Kiniry said he worked with several volunteers and started construction on the walls and part of the roof on the first two homes. He said some of the volunteers came from a church in College Station.

“It was a blessing to get these volunteers just out of the blue. Redeemer Presbyterian Church in College Station called, they wanted to help,” said Kiniry.

Kiniry said one of the homes that have started to be built will go to Susie Morrison. According to Morrison, she first started to experience homelessness in 2016 when she moved back to the Bryan area from Houston. Over the next following two years, Morrison said she mostly lived in her car and struggled to find places to freshen up and bathe.

“I come back to Bryan for stuff and that’s how I ended up homeless, but I wasn’t homeless when I was in Houston,” said Morrison.