Tips on how to avoid the long waits at the Tax Office

BRYAN, Texas — For those planning on taking a trip to the Brazos County Tax Office anytime in the next week or so, make sure you have a few hours put aside. The office's lobby is closed for most services, so visitors are having to use the drive-thru lanes.

"The only real deadlines for the end of June are property tax payments," said Kristeen Roe, the Brazos County tax assessor. "Property tax payments can be handled in multiple ways."

Typically, the tax office's lobby is open, but because of limited staff, it is only open to the public four hours a day and for those doing vehicle titling.

The tax office has a website where people can access property tax records. People can also pay their balance using various payment methods. That does come with a transaction fee.

People looking to pay can also drop off their payment in the offices drop off box after hours.

As long as the payment is postmarked before the deadline, people can use the mail to complete a transaction.

"The other items people may not realize [that are] not due right now are vehicle registration that is expiring," Roe said.

Gov. Greg Abbott has temporarily waived all vehicle registrations until 60 days after the disaster declaration is over.

"No citations are being given by law enforcement for expired registration, expired temporary registration or expired disabled parking placards," Roe said. "All of that is good and covered."

Again, the tax office says those services still do not necessarily need to be done in person.

"We're helping them find ways to help them do it without physically having to come in," Roe said. "It is painful to come here right now, we simply don't have the staffing and the situation where we can blow the doors open and let the public in."