Toasted Yolk Café holds fundraiser in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The popular full-service neighborhood eatery will donate $5 to Susan G. Komen for every limited-edition pink mug sold, while supplies last.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Toasted Yolk Café is hosting a Cups for the Cure fundraiser featuring its special pink mug.

The popular full-service neighborhood eatery will donate $5 to Susan G. Komen for every limited-edition pink mug sold, while supplies last.

“I know in the past it's [the cups] gone pretty quickly,” owner of the College Station Toasted Yolk Scott Wong said, “People are huge supporters of the foundation and so we'll sell them as many as we can but while supplies last.”

Wong said they have a good supply, about 5 or 6 dozen, but due to COVID, their manufacturer couldn’t give them as many as they would’ve liked.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, @TheToastedYolk is hosting a 'Cups for the Cure' fundraiser featuring its special pink mug.



The popular eatery will donate $5 to @SusanGKomen for every limited-edition pink mug sold, while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/rkV1VjBcjj — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) October 1, 2021

"However, you know, obviously any amount that we can sell we're happy to do that to support the National Foundation as well as the local community, so yeah come by,” Wong said.

Wong said they are honored to give back and any time they can bring awareness to breast cancer, it’s a big deal.

“We continue to work and strive towards, you know, bringing that awareness,” Wong said.

Wong said they are also a big supporter of local folks who work for the health care industry.

“We have a program called scrub love,” Wong said, “I know we get a lot of people in scrubs at our restaurant and anytime that they come out in scrubs, they get half price off the drinks.”