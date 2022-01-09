One of three people in small plane that crashed near Hooks Airport has died, officials confirm

A small plane lost power and crashed near Hooks Aiport, leaving one person dead.

TOMBALL, Texas — A small plane that lost power Thursday crashed near Hooks Aiport, leaving one person dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Two other people were on board. They are currently recovering in the hospital in unknown conditions.

This happened on Monterrey Pine Place near FM 2920, which is less than 2 miles away from Hooks Airport.

The plane is registered to Cirrus Design Corporation out of Duluth, Minnesota. Officials said the plane came from Tennessee. It made a stop in Louisiana to refuel before coming to the Houston area where it was expected to land at Hooks Airport.

Instead, it crashed near the airport, right between two mobile homes, after losing power, officials said.

Wreckage from the crash scene showed a fixed-wing plane tangled in a tree.

From air traffic control, courtesy of LIVE ATC, you can hear the problem.

“There is smoke kind of to the north," you could hear on the radio chatter. “Two souls on board and one that is not doing so well."

Neighbors said they are used to hearing the sounds of planes gone by, but when they heard what sounded like a crash, they knew something was wrong.

"All of a sudden, we heard a screech, like a high metal. At first, like we thought like maybe someone was tearing down like metal storage," said Jaretzy Galvan.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene after the agency said approximately 75 gallons of aviation gas spilled from the aircraft.

The NTSB announced it will be investigating the crash.

Update to aircraft crash: aircraft was occupied by 3 persons. All 3 have been transported to hospitals; 2 are said to be stable and 3rd is in serious condition. Appears the porch of a trailer was struck, but it appears trailer was unoccupied. DPS will be lead investigative 1/2 https://t.co/yYYQlmFo6b — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 1, 2022

DPS Troopers and @HCSOTexas are at the scene of the plane crash at 8500 Monterrey Pine Place in Tomball.



Three passengers in the plane have been transported for treatment.



PIO will brief the media at the scene this evening. #hounews pic.twitter.com/qAifGJFUNG — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) September 1, 2022