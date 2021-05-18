Tornado touches down in Fayette County, several areas experience flash flooding

TEXAS, USA — UPDATE: 7:08 p.m.
The National Weather Service confirmed there is a tornado on the ground and is nearly stationary over La Grange. Weather spotters confirmed the tornado had touched down just after 7 p.m.
Take cover now if you are in the area. La Grange, Swiss Alp, Mullins Prairie and Ammannsville are included in this warning. The damaging tornado will cause debris to fly through the air and mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. NWS said tree damage is likely.
If you are outside, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, get to the closest shelter and protect yourself.
Some areas of the Brazos Valley and Southeast Texas could see over 10 inches of rain. Areas of Fayette County already have roads that are impassable due to flooding.
UPDATE: 6:45 p.m.
KAGS' Dr. Christopher Nunley reported a tornado has touched down near US HWY 77 and Swiss Alp in Fayette County. The National Weather Service confirmed the touchdown just before 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
UPDATE: 6:26 p.m.
The National Weather service confirmed a new TORNADO WARNING is in effect for Fayette County. Flash flooding is a concern for several areas in Fayette County, through the Brazos Valley and Southeastern Texas. Do not attempt to drive through flooded streets. Turn around, don't drown!