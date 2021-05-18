Tornado touches down in Fayette County, several areas experience flash flooding

The storm has a history of producing tornadoes and will head into the Brazos Valley Tuesday night.

TEXAS, USA — UPDATE: 7:08 p.m.

The National Weather Service confirmed there is a tornado on the ground and is nearly stationary over La Grange. Weather spotters confirmed the tornado had touched down just after 7 p.m.

Take cover now if you are in the area. La Grange, Swiss Alp, Mullins Prairie and Ammannsville are included in this warning. The damaging tornado will cause debris to fly through the air and mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. NWS said tree damage is likely.

If you are outside, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, get to the closest shelter and protect yourself.

Deputy Lee Phillips is in Flatonia at the FM 609 overpass of I-10, where a vehicle is stalled and water is over the roadway. There are several reports of water over the road on FM 609 at this time. Posted by Fayette County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Keith Korenek on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Some areas of the Brazos Valley and Southeast Texas could see over 10 inches of rain. Areas of Fayette County already have roads that are impassable due to flooding.

UPDATE: 6:45 p.m.

KAGS' Dr. Christopher Nunley reported a tornado has touched down near US HWY 77 and Swiss Alp in Fayette County. The National Weather Service confirmed the touchdown just before 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

UPDATE: 6:26 p.m.