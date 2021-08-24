Toyota new mobile service feature arrives in the Brazos Valley

Oil changes and more are now more accessible as the car giant offers at home services

TEXAS, USA — Bryan College Station Toyota and Huntsville Toyota have announced their new mobile service program to better serve their customers in and around Brazos Valley.

Both dealerships have outfitted designated mobile service trucks and technicians to perform oil changes, tire rotations, battery replacements, and other basic services at a customer’s home or business. The goal of the new mobile service program is to offer flexibility and convenience to anyone needing vehicle maintenance, according to the famed car company.

“People’s lives are becoming busier by the day. Customer expectations are also changing with technology driving more on-demand services," said Harold Hurst, Chief Operating Officer for all three dealerships. "Our new mobile service offering is a way for us to better serve our customers by saving them time and a trip to the dealership.”

The service is not just limited to one brand, either.