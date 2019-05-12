BRYAN, Texas —

A traffic advisory is in effect for Bryan-College Station on Sunday December 8, 2019. The cities will be hosting events all day that have a high potential to impact travel in the area.

The following list includes the events that will be taking place this weekend along with any road closures or traffic information.

9th Annual BCS Marathon & Half Marathon:

Road closures will begin Saturday night near Wolf Pen Creek on the intersections of Holleman Drive East and Dartmouth Street, and Dartmouth and Colgate Drive.

Road Closures

Marathon Map

Half Marathon Map

30th Annual Jingle Bell Fun Run:

The run will begin at 2:15 p.m., and will start at the corner of University Drive and South College Avenue; ending at the corner of Texas Avenue and Elm Avenue.

93rd Annual BCS Christmas Parade:

Road closures will begin at 2:30 p.m. from South College, down University Drive, to Texas Avenue, and from University Drive, down Texas Avenue, to Villa Maria.

Most roadways should be re-opened by 7:30 p.m.

Local law enforcement is asking the public to plan ahead for possible delays.

There are many other weekend events happening in and around the Brazos Valley. We will have a complete guide to your weekend events on Friday! If you have any events you would like us to let people know about, email us at kagstv.com

