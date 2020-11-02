BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Two traffic enforcement operations in Grimes and Brazos Counties has ended in the arrests of more than 60 people, according to Texas DPS Trooper Jimmy Morgan.

The latest operation took place last week, many of the stops happened on Highway 6, just south of Navasota. In a statement released to KAGS during that time, Morgan said these are routine operations that law enforcement will do to check commercial and non-commercial vehicles, as well as the drivers. The goal is to identify drivers who may be in violation of state laws or federal commercial vehicle regulations, Morgan said.

As a result of these operations, Morgan said more than 60 people were arrested and turned over to federal investigators. These people were turned over due to criminal histories that included attempted murder, child sexual assault and aggravated assault.

RELATED: DPS: Traffic enforcement operation in Grimes County not ICE based

Trooper Morgan said 219 vehicles were stopped by DPS, resulting in 84 tickets and 341 warnings. He said 10 commercial vehicles were put out of service, 22 speeding tickets were issued and three people were caught with outstanding warrants. One person was arrested for having an invalid license and six people were arrested for drug possession.

Trooper Morgan told KAGS last week when the operation was active that ICE officials will work with DPS on scene to help those who have been arrested have a shorter detainment period.

RELATED: New details released in College Station manhunt, arrest of suspect

RELATED: UPDATE: Suspect at center of manhunt in College Station is in custody, shelter in place lifted