Bryan PD close section of N Harvey Mitchell Parkway due to ongoing traffic stop

BRYAN, Texas — The intersection near North Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Sandy Point Road is closed in both directions, according to the Bryan Police Department.
Officers attempted to make a traffic stop just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, but have been unable to make any arrests at this time. They said the traffic stop involves a wanted person, but did not release details behind what the person was wanted for or why the traffic stop was initiated.
They said they closed the intersection down to be cautious and are asking people to avoid driving in that area until the situation is resolved. They said they will update the public when the road is open.
It is not known what agencies other than the Bryan Police Department are on scene. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.