Train derailment in Manor early Monday morning

MANOR, Texas — A train derailed in Manor early Monday morning, resulting in three cars on their sides.

At 2:30 a.m. on March 6, a Watco train derailed near North Lockhart and East Parsons streets, south of Highway 290. Watco said the incident occurred on the rail line dedicated solely to freight rail.

Watco said there were five rock cars from the 65-car train that derailed, and three were on their sides. Two crossings were initially blocked, but both were cleared and reopened by 10 a.m.

Watco said as of 1:45 p.m. that it was righting the cars and they would be taken to be repaired. The rail line where the incident occurred was expected to be repaired soon, at which time clean-up would begin.

Watco said the cause of incident is currently under investigation.

Watco said the majority of the commodities on this line include aggregates and lumber, "both of which are essential to serve the growth of both the Austin area and Texas." The company said the derailed cars were not carrying anything toxic to the surrounding area, and no injures were reported.

The train is a "single-source transportation and supply chain services company," according to the Watco website.

Train derailments are not uncommon. The latest data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics shows there were more than 1,000 train derailments across the U.S. in 2021. And from 2011 to 2020, there were at least 1,100 train derailments each year.