Train cleared from tracks blocking College Station railroad crossings

After delays that caused drivers delays since noon, the train that was previously stopped has now moved and the roadway has reopened.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A train that previously stopped and blocked the route from Rock Prairie Road to Graham Road and Wellborn Road and Holleman Drive in College Station has been moved and the roadway has reopened, according to College Station Police.

The train initially caused delays for drivers going from Rock Prairie Road to Graham Road around noon, and later blocked Wellborn Road and Holleman Road a short while after, shortly after 4 p.m.

The cause of the events has not been revealed.

