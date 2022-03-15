Bryan United Little League has new home for 2022 spring season

The team is set to kick off their spring 2022 season on April 9th.

BRYAN, Texas — It's that time of year again, spring is official only a couple of days away, which means it is time for some little league baseball action at Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park.

Through a partnership with RCL Sports Management Solutions, Bryan United Little League will have access to the recently renovated Travis Fields for the entirety of their spring season at no cost. Scott Hillier is the Director of Operations for RCL Sports Management and Solutions. They manage the three fields that are currently at Bryan Midtown Park.

"So it's basically going to give them free access to these fields which are easily probably the best in the region if not the whole entire state for Little League charter to utilize," Hillier said.

While the fully turfed fields are going to be free to use for Bryan United Little League Monday through Thursday, the fields have hosted a baseball or softball tournament every weekend bar one since its grand opening in February

"As much as they are designed to kind of help bring in new tournaments and a new economy and have that economic impact number. We don't want to forget about servicing the local communities."

Forget about the community they did not, because now boys and girls here in Brazos county can enjoy America's favorite pastime in one location for all practices and games.

Hillier said they plan to add an additional five fields to Bryan Midtown Park, it has been yet been decided if the new additions will be full size.