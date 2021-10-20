'Travis Fields': The City of Bryan transforms old little league fields

According to officials, Travis Fields will be a hot spot for sports, entertainment, and family fun in the future.

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan has completely reconstructed three existing fields used for little leagues for years. The city hired RCI sports management solutions to manage the converted turf fields, eight covered batting cages and brand-new concessions.

"We want to expand outside of baseball and softball and do some different events hopefully we will see some openness and cinemas maybe like some small local gigs that might be able to come on as well that the community can really get a sense and get involved in this project," Scott Hillier,

Director of Operations said.

Hugh Walker, Deputy City Manager, said the partnership was natural with RCI being the management team across the street and now Travis Fields.

"They are also a franchise with D-Bat, which is a national firm that provides indoor batting pitching and training and so across the street, we are in the process of building a facility for D-Bat," said Walker.

RCI said they plan to have over 30 tournaments, showcases, and events yearly with local and international teams from Australia. The first tournament is scheduled for February 12th.

"We are outsourcing a lot of the tournaments through organizations like USSSA, 5-tool baseball, "said Hillier.

According to the city, redoing these fields cost between 7 and 8 million dollars and construction started over a year ago, but the lengthy project is close to being finished.

"Right next door to the Travis Fields, you have the Travis Major Field, which is where the Bombers play, so improving those fields was really sort of a natural opportunity for us to continue the work going on in that area," said Hugh.