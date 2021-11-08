Astroworld Festival tragedy: What we know about the eight victims

The youngest among them, a Spring Branch ISD Memorial High School and a Houston ISD Heights High School student.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office has officially identified all eight victims who lost their lives during Friday night's Astroworld Festival in Houston.

The ages of the victims are 14, 16, 20, 21, 21, 23, 23 and 27.

The youngest victims attended two Houston-area high schools, Memorial High School in Spring Branch ISD and Houston ISD's Heights High School.

Three of the victims were from out of state.

“This was my first concert.” #ASTROWORLDFest memorable for all the wrong reasons the night after eight attendees died and many more were hurt. This memorial continues to grow outside the venue where candles are now lit in tribute. I’ll have more: @KHOU at 10:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/N6rFNlvn6u — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) November 7, 2021

John Hilgert

The youngest victim was a ninth-grade student from Memorial High School, according to Spring Branch ISD. They identified him as 14-year-old John Hilgert.

"Our hearts go out to the student’s family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial. This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today," Spring Branch ISD said in a statement. "Please keep the student's family in your thoughts and prayers as they face this tragedy. We will make counselors available to students next week to offer any help and support needed."

The school put up green ribbons around campus because that was Hilgert's favorite color.

The district said a special memorial was held for Hilgert on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Franco Patino

The University of Dayton confirmed mechanical engineering technology student Franco Patino, 21, was among those killed during Astroworld Festival.

Patino was a senior from Naperville, Illinois. He minored in human movement biomechanics.

According to school officials, he was a member of the Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity. Patino was active in the campus Greek Life, as well as the local MEC community. He was a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers at UD, participated in the ETHOS program, and was currently working in an engineering coop program in Mason, Ohio.

Jacob Jurinek

Jacob Jurinek, 20, died after attending the festival with Franco Patino, another one of the victims who died. The two were reportedly best friends, according to CBS Chicago.

Jurinek was a Naperville native and a student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The Southern Illinoisan newspaper reported that Jurinek was studying advertising and journalism at the university and had designed posters and social media banners for athletics at SIU.

“We are brokenhearted to lose a member of the Saluki family, Jacob Jurinek, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said in a statement Sunday. “Jacob was a creative, intelligent young man, with a promising career in journalism and advertising. As we mourn this loss in our community, we will keep Jacob’s family and friends in our thoughts.”

Danish Baig

Danish Baig, 27, was trying to protect his fiancé from being trampled when he was fatally injured during Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival concert, according to his brother, Basil Baig.

"People were trampled, walked, and stomped on. My brother tried to save my sister in law from these horrendous acts that were being done to her in the process he lost his life. My brother Danish Baig a beautiful soul whos [sic] smile would light up the room and put everyone before himself. Last night he showed his courageous act to save my sister in law/his fiance [sic] from those horrendous things that were being done. I am lost of words and in true trauma from this event. I was there and i wasnt [sic] able to save my brother," Basil Baig said in a Facebook post.

Basil Baig said his brother will be laid to rest Monday, Nov. 8, in Colleyville, Texas.

A medical examiner reported Danish's real name is "Mirza Baig," but his brother identified him as "Danish Baig."

Rudy Peña

Rudy Peña, a 23-year-old college student, from Laredo was killed in the crowd surge at Astroworld Festival, according to family members. They said he came to Houston for the concert with a group of friends.

"He was a people person," a friend said. "He introduced people to each other."

His older brother, Guadalupe Peña, set up a GoFundMe account to help his family with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

Axel Acosta

Axel Acosta was killed during the Astroworld Festival, the family told KHOU 11.

Tony Buzbee announced his law firm would be representing the Acosta family.

Buzbee said Acosta had just turned 21 and was from Tieton, Washington.

The Buzbee Law Firm is proud to represent the family of Axel Acosta, who was crushed and killed at the Astroworld... Posted by Tony Buzbee on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Brianna Rodriguez

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, was killed during the Astroworld Festival. Rodriquez is a Houston resident who attended Heights High School in HISD.

Madison Dubiski

Madison Dubiski, 23, was a Cypress resident killed at Astroworld Festival.

What happened during Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival?

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said events started to really escalate at about 9:30 p.m. when a crowd surge took place during one of Travis Scott's performances. They said hundreds of people were injured during this time.

A total of 25 people had to be hospitalized. Eight died, 13 remain hospitalized, and as of Saturday afternoon, four had been discharged. One of the individuals who remain hospitalized is a 10-year-old who is still in critical condition, officials confirmed.

Candles form the number eight for those who died at Astroworld last night. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/xGzGRR2aBs — Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) November 7, 2021

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he knows there are a lot of narratives being circulated around about what caused the deaths of these eight individuals, but at this time, this incident is still a very active investigation and the cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

Finner admitted to one of the narratives being investigated is that drugs were being injected into festivalgoers. Finner said he and his department are looking into a report of a security guard becoming unconscious after being pricked by a needle. The security guard was attempting to grab someone when he felt the prick and went down. A medical team had to administer Narcan to the security guard who then regained consciousness. He was examined and there was a prick mark found on his neck, Finner said.

This incident remains a very active investigation.

A memorial is being built outside NRG Park for the victims.

