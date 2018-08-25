Whoever starts at quarterback for Texas A&M in next Thursday's season opener will have a security blanket with him in the backfield. Sure, either Nick Starkel or Kellen Mond will have to make timely throws, but the Aggies offense will rely heavily on number 5.

Entering his third year, running back Trayveon Williams is excited to be the feature player in head coach Jimbo Fisher's pro style attack. And you know Williams can't wait to run behind a fullback.

On numerous preseason award watch lists, the Houston native added muscle in the offseason so he can carry whatever workload Fisher hands him.

