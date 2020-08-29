Ashley Schwarz sentenced to 3 life sentences for 2020 death of 8-year-old

Example video title will go here for this video

This also came with $5,000 fines for both the charges of injury to a child, and injury to a child by omission.

The trial for Ashley Schwarz is set to begin on April 24, 2023. Stay with us here at NewsWest 9 as we will continue to provide updates through the trial.

The Schwarzes did file motions to reduce their bond amounts, but both were denied. In April of 2021, Ashley Schwarz was released from the Ector County Law Enforcement Center after posting bond, while Daniel would be released after posting bond in August of 2021.

Ashley and Daniel Schwarz were officially booked into the Ector County Jail on Oct. 12, 2020 after police obtained arrest warrants. Both Schwarzes were given a bond of $500,000. Ashley and Daniel were also later each charged with two counts of injury to a child.

Anderton also claimed that she didn't recognize her daughter because it had been three years since she made last contact with her, since the Schwarzes refused contact between the two parties. When Anderton first gave up Jaylin, she was allowed to keep contact with her that was agreed upon through mediation. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled Jaylin's death as a homicide after performing an autopsy.

Despite it seeming like a better situation for Jaylin, Anderton's attorney Joshua Lowell Carpenter said that the home Jaylin walked into was not a happy one, and there were prolonged disciplinary actions that were similar to torture. Carpenter also claimed that there were other times before the eventual homicide that the Schwarzes made Jaylin and another child in the home perform exercises without anything to drink or eat.

According to court documents , Ashley and Daniel were not Jaylin's biological parents. Back in 2017, Jaylin's biological mother and the stepsister of Ashley Schwarz, Alysha Anderton, gave up her parental rights. At the time, it seemed like the best interest of Jaylin and her future.

Investigators found out that Jaylin had allegedly been punished and was not allowed to eat breakfast that day. They also discovered that the couple, 44-year-old Daniel Schwarz, and 34-year-old Ashley Schwarz, allegedly forced the girl to jump on a trampoline for an extended period of time in temperatures north of 100 degrees. Jaylin was said to have been denied water by the couple since she was not jumping like she was told to.

Police responded to a medical call in the 4300 block of Locust Avenue on Aug. 29, 2020. Upon their arrival, they found the child, Jaylin, unresponsive. She would later be pronounced dead at the scene.

An Odessa couple was arrested and charged with capital murder following the death of an 8-year-old girl.

Example video title will go here for this video

On Tuesday, they will narrow the jury down from about 90 to 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

Danielle Rudolph, who formerly worked with OPD in the Crime Scene Division, described images that were taken from the residence. Those images showed the discoloration of the child's body, as well as the trampoline outside. She did not recall seeing shade outside or water bottles.

David Morgan, with OPD, testified that he noticed the child's toes were purple and that there was discoloration in her fingers. He noted that the Schwarzes told him they found her body a few minutes before they called dispatch.

Terry Brumbalow, with OFR, testified that he made no attempts to revive her because it was too late. He said rigor was present in her body, as well as pooling of blood in the veins and discoloration. He also noted her body was hot.

Caleb Lacey, with OPD, testified that he performed CPR on the child, but she showed no signs of life. He also mentioned her body was warm.

Witnesses with the Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue spoke about their response and the scene on Aug. 29, 2020 when Jaylin’s death happened.

The defense stated that the allegations of no food or no water being given was absurd, and that water bottles were always present.

The jury was told by the defense that the Schwarzes took Jaylin from her biological mother who they said had a meth problem, homeschooled the children and took them on trips together.

Her younger sister will testify later this week at some point, and the defense claimed that she will show Daniel and Ashley Schwarz as loving parents.

The state mentioned that the cause of death was dehydration, while her younger sister was with her outside in the heat and survived the alleged punishment on the trampoline.

The jury was told by the state that the Schwarzes were allegedly remodeling when the children were outside and the child went from healthy to dead.

Schwarz pleaded not guilty to three indictments that alleged she knowingly killed Jaylin, while also causing bodily injury and injury in general.

10 possible witnesses were named in the process and opening statements were heard earlier in the afternoon.

Discussions aimed at finding a fair and impartial jury, to which several people stood down due to having young kids of their own.

William Prasher and Carmen Villalobos are the attorneys for the state, while Scott Layh and Glenn Harwood are the defense attorneys for Schwarz.

In the morning, the jury was narrowed down to 14, following presentations by representatives for the State of Texas and the defense of Ashley Schwarz.

Example video title will go here for this video

She admitted to the defense that if a testimony shows there was access to water and no punishment involved, that could change things.

In these circumstances, forced exercise and a lack of water were noted. Greenberg also mentioned inattention or neglect as ways to rule someone under that manner of death.

The manner of death is still a homicide, with Greenberg saying that is a medical term rather than a legal one. Greenberg concluded it as an act or omission by a person that led to someone’s death.

A few other medical findings could not be 100% ruled out as factors, but the cause of death is still the same, according to Greenberg.

Greenberg said that any connections with meth as a child were not present, although if there was, it could have had an impact on her. She said that would not be connected to death by dehydration.

Jaylin’s past medical and CPS records were brought forward by the defense as relevant for her potentially having meth in her system from before she was under the custody of the Schwarzes.

Greenberg stated that Jaylin weighed 48.9 pounds, which was considered low for her age, and size played an impact.

Greenberg said that higher temperature can also accelerate rigor development, along with physical exertion. Images of the autopsy showed scrapes, post-mortem sunburn and skin slippage areas, as well as bruising.

Greenberg clarified that hypothermia is a higher-than-normal body temperature. She responded to a question by the state that it was fair to say dehydration and hypothermia together is a vicious cycle. Jaylin was deemed warm and so were the ambient temperatures, so Greenberg believed hypothermia was occurring.

Chavez said his attitude towards the case changed after the autopsy.

Greenberg said one should expect to see some changes if the individual is being observed. Sunken eyes, vitreous fluid in eyes and skin temperature getting warmer are all symptoms she mentioned. Greenberg said Jaylin had sunken eyes.

Greenberg confirmed again her initial ruling that the cause of death was dehydration and hypothermic conditions. She said death from dehydration could take up to days, but a hot environment can accelerate that — along with added exertion — to an hours-long timeframe.

Greenberg was told by OPD that Jaylin was on the ground outside, had been jumping on the trampoline in temperatures over 100 degrees and that it was a form of punishment with water not provided.

Greenberg had received an investigative report, OPD’s police information, the EMS record and past medical records, and noted that was important information to have. She mentioned that it was not immediately apparent what the cause of death was.

Chavez shared the information from his interview with Jaylin’s younger sister with Tasha Greenberg, the deputy chief medical examiner from Tarrant County, who performed the autopsy.

Jaylin's younger sister interviewed at Harmony Home the day of Jaylin’s death, and Chavez interviewed her a few days later, along with Jessica Wiseman of Child Protective Services. Chavez confirmed both interviews were consistent in saying that Jaylin was forced to jump on the trampoline as punishment and that water and food were not given.

Chavez admitted that video evidence from that day showed Schwarz shocked to learn of burn marks on the child as well.

It was revealed that Jaylin had not eaten breakfast or lunch the day she died, but that there was access to water in the form of a hose and dog bowls, as well as water bottles offered to her. No water bottles were present in the backyard area. It was stated that she had consumed some water that day, but not a ton.

It was revealed that Jaylin starting jumping on the trampoline and rolling with the dogs in the morning. Schwarz had taken a water bottle to her just after noon, but there was not certainty on if she took the water.

On day 2 of the trial, Sam Chavez, of OPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division at the time of Jaylin's death, testified as evidence was presented.

April 27, 2023 : Day 3 of Trial

On Thursday, the jury heard from Jaylin's younger sister, who is 10 years old.

She referred to Ashley and Daniel as mom and dad, and noted she sometimes loved them. She did not recognize Ashley in the courtroom until Ashley was pointed out during cross-examination.

On the day of Jaylin's death, her younger sister had breakfast and was pretty sure Jaylin did as well.

She testified that Ashley told them to jump on the trampoline, and that sometimes jumping on the trampoline was punishment. On the day Jaylin died, she said it was one of those times. Sometimes they jumped on the trampoline for fun, but it happened a lot as punishment. Sometimes it was serious, and sometimes it was not.

She mentioned they brought two cups of water outside and were never offered any more. They took breaks to get water from their cups that were half-filled up.

The girls were allegedly outside for hours and never checked on, while she also noted it was hot and not fun jumping. She said the door was locked and she eventually got back inside, but Jaylin did not. Ashley would later testify that the door was not locked.

On that day, she said Jaylin was laying on the trampoline and not moving when her last words to Jaylin were "the sooner you jump, the sooner you can come in.” She heard Daniel carrying in Jaylin and Ashley calling 911.

Jaylin's younger sister discussed that it was not all bad with the Schwarzes, as they took a trip to Florida and it was fun when they went to a farm in Midland. She said she misses her sister.

The defense showed images of the past to Jaylin's younger sister, and she admitted they did quite a bit as a family and took many pictures.

The defense made it's case in the afternoon, as Ashley Schwarz testified.

Ashley said the day Jaylin died started as a normal Saturday as Jaylin and her younger sister played outside.

Ashley said the trampoline was not used for punishment and that the girls were not in trouble that day. She said they had access to water bottles and knew where they were. She noted there were water bottles in the refrigerator. Jaylin's younger sister had testified earlier in the day that her and Jaylin didn't know they could get in the refrigerator, so they didn't.

Ashley explained that access to water and the house were never denied, and that she made breakfast and lunch that day for the girls.

Ashley mentioned that both girls had come in to use the restroom and they had their water bottles refilled.

Ashley said it was common for the girls to play for hours outside in the morning. Jaylin had said she was hot that day, but Ashley did not see any concerns with Jaylin at the time she came in, and they acknowledged each other later while Jaylin was outside rolling with their dogs.

When Daniel brought Jaylin inside, he and Ashley tried to cool her down. Ashley noticed that she had no pulse and called 911.

Ashley said her reaction from body footage that day showed hysteria and shock. She still lives in the same house, which she said is difficult. She was emotional in saying she misses her daughter.

During cross-examination, Ashley said the girls potentially thought they were in trouble. Ashley said her and Daniel would discipline the children to teach them right and wrong.

The state asked Ashley if Jaylin's younger sister had lied in her testimony, and Ashley said she might have been mistaken. Ashley said she did not do anything that would have made them believe they were being punished.

Jessica Wiseman, an investigator with Child Protective Services, testified on Thursday. She interviewed with Jaylin's younger sister, along with Sam Chavez of OPD, a couple of days after Jaylin's death.

Wiseman spoke with Daniel and Ashley later that night on the day Jaylin died, and she also took photos of the home and trampoline. The defense alleged that Wiseman made threats to Ashley and Daniel during their conversation that night, but Wiseman denied those during her testimony.

Justin Caid, a member of the robbery-homicide division for OPD, assisted in the following days after Jaylin's death by searching in the backyard. He had the fire department measure temperatures on September 4th, 2020. On that day, the ground temperature was 150 degrees, the trampoline was 110 degrees and the high temperature was 91 degrees. On the day of Jaylin's death, the high was 97 degrees. The state would later question Ashley letting the girls be barefoot in those conditions.

Rick Lawhom, a neighbor of the Schwarzes, said he never saw anything inappropriate in his testimony. He noted they were happy and a normal family.

Cathy Lawhom, a neighbor of the Schwarzes, said in her testimony that she saw nothing inappropriate. She mentioned they looked happy and that she thought the girls were the children of the Schwarzes. The Schwarzes had gained foster custody in 2017.