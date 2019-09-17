BRYAN, Texas — Tropical Storm Imelda formed off of the upper-Texas Coast early this afternoon and made landfall around 1:00 PM near Freeport, Texas with sustained winds of 40 mph. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Sargent to Port Bolivar, Texas (see Fig. 1).

Figure 1

KAGS

Tropical Storm Imelda currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving north at 7 mph (see Fig. 2). The northward motion is expected to continue over the next 48-hours, which will allow the center to track just east of Bryan-College Station by Wednesday afternoon (see Fig. 3).

Figure 2

KAGS

Figure 3

KAGS

The biggest impacts from Imelda will be heavy rainfall that will rotate into southeastern Texas over the next few days. The flash flood risk is highest for the middle & upper-Texas Coast overnight into Wednesday. 5-10" of rain is possible for the middle & upper-Texas Coast with isolated 10-14" amounts. The heavy rain threat will extend north into Bryan-College Station beginning Wednesday continuing through Thursday. Bryan-College Station could pickup 2-4" (see Fig. 4). This may lead to isolated flash flooding. "Turn Around Don't Drown" if you come across a roadway covered in water.

Figure 4

KAGS

The formation of this tropical cyclone is not unusual for this time of the year, given we are now in the peak of hurricane season.