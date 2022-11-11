Truck with possible radioactive material stopped in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — A truck carrying what may have been radioactive materials was stopped in southeast Houston Friday.
According to the Houston Fire Department, a truck driver picked up a load of metal shavings and took them to a recycling plant near Kirbyville and Donoho. While at the recycling plant, an alarm for gamma radiation went off. The recycling plant refused to take the shavings and Houston police and fire department were called in.
Readings of the shavings were taken and it was determined the gamma levels were low enough that officials let the driver continue on to transport the shaving.
It’s unknown where the driver was headed.