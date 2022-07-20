The truck was found in a small ditch in a nearby neighborhood after Boegner was informed the vehicle had been stolen.

BRYAN, Texas — Sheree Boegner reported that she dropped off her truck at a repair shop in Bryan, Texas on June 2, and the next day, it was stolen.

A short time later, the truck was found in a small ditch in a nearby neighborhood after Boegner was informed the vehicle had been stolen.

According to Boegner, she took the truck to Parker's Diesel Performance in Bryan, and after it was located, the owners never responded.

“The owners aren’t even taking any kind of responsibility for this, and I haven’t even heard like sorry this happened or anything and so it’s just really odd,” said Boegner.

Boegner stated that she noticed the keys inside the vehicle when she arrived on the scene. However, Parker's Diesel Performance informed her that they still had the keys at the shop.

“When I got to the scene, the keys were in the vehicle, which I was really surprised because whenever I talked to them, they said they had the keys,” said Boegner.

Upon the recovery of the truck, Boegner said her vehicle was totaled and she had to find a replacement vehicle to commute to and from work.

Parker's Diesel Performance, according to Boegner, also lacked Garage Keeper's Insurance, which could have been less expensive. In light of this, Boegner has decided to speak out.

Boegner stated that she wishes to make sure others are aware of the various protections offered by different mechanics before leaving their cars overnight for repairs.

“You would think that whoever you dropped it off could take responsibility if something happened but clearly that is not always the case,” said Boegner.

Parker's Diesel Performance released a statement to KAGS News on July 19, claiming that Boegner refused to assist them during the investigation. They also said that they have corrected the issues moving forward.

“All of our customers are important to us, and we hate to hear that any member of our community, including Ms. Boegner, was the victim of a crime. We hope they catch the perpetrators behind the theft and hold them responsible.

We immediately notified Ms. Boegner and the local police when we found out her truck had been stolen and made numerous social media posts asking the community to help us locate Ms. Boegner’s truck. Unfortunately, Ms. Boegner did not return our phone calls and refused to cooperate with our efforts to track down her truck and the perpetrators involved.

However, now that her truck has been found, she is seeking to unfairly disparage my business through the news media for a crime that was committed by someone else, despite all of my efforts to help make the best of a terrible situation.

We are a small, locally owned business, and we regret that something like this would have happened to one of our customers, but we have learned from this situation and are committed to implementing the necessary changes to our business practices to continue providing our customers with the excellent services we are known for at reasonable prices.