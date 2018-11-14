Texas natives would all agree, it's good to be a southern. But at Huntsville high school, that saying can be taken literally.

9-1 overall and riding a seven-game winning streak, head football coach Rodney Southern has the Hornets rolling into the postseason. Great quarterback play is a big reason why Huntsville has been able to capture its first outright district title since 2008 and the QB happens to be Matthew Southern, coach's son.

In addition to Rodney and Matthew, three other assistants also have sons on the team, so it is a true family atmosphere in Huntsville.

