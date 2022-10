Tons of Halloween fun for the whole family available at the local High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — Rudder High School is hosting a Trunk-Or-Treat event for the community on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school.

This event will be open to all members of the community and will have plenty of games, candy and more to go around, all for free.