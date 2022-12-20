Twin City Mission is opening their doors for the homeless this winter

Twin City Mission in Bryan will be one of the shelters open for homeless individuals looking to escape the winter weather coming to the Brazos Valley soon.

BRYAN, Texas — The city of Bryan is working with local organizations to provide a list of warming centers and shelters available this weekend.

As temperatures drop below freezing, homeless individuals will need places to turn to.

Twin City Community Relations Director Ron Crozier laid out the non-profit's plan to assist those looking for warmth in , "We knew this front was heading this way so we've been in the process of working with the EOC, with cities of Bryan, College Station, Texas A&M and the Brazos County. We wanna make sure that all of us collaboratively can provide some sort of shelter for those who are on the streets."

Twin City Mission has already made plans to accommodate to as many people as possible.