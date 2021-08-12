Twin Peaks in Bryan donates 100 Christmas trees to military families

The owners of Twin Peaks restaurants brightened up the holidays for 100 local military families, service members and veterans.

BRYAN, Texas — Twin Peaks restaurant in Bryan teamed up with the Avalanche Food Group for the 7th annual Christmas tree giveaway for members of the military.

"This time of year it's about giving back and what better group of people and organization to give to than our military. We're free because of them," part owner Joe Rosa said. "The sacrifices that they made and then also our first responders. Who have had a real tough time the last couple of years, and they've kind of been forgotten a little bit, so we want to make sure we take care and acknowledge them."

The owners say being able to give back to service members, veterans, and their families to help make their holiday a little brighter is just a small way of saying thank you for your service.

"The greatest joy we get from doing this event every year is the gratitude of the families that come in," part owner Ricky Rosa said. "Not everyone is blessed to have a fresh Christmas tree every year, and just to see the kids and the parents and just the gratitude that they have on their face, that's what makes it count for us."

Local and office staff helped organize and pass out trees for two hours today. Twin peaks locations have donated more than 5,000 trees for the holidays.

"We just want to wish them a merry Christmas and a happy new year, from our family to theirs. And just a big thank you," part owner John Rosa said. "This is just a little token of what they have done for us, so it's something that we can do for them. It just means a lot to us, to just give them something."

The Rosa brothers also provide charitable contributions year-round to support America's veterans, service members and families by working with organizations like folds of honor, the USO south Texas, wounded warriors project, and wish for our heroes.