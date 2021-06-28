x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Twin Peaks restaurant is now open in Bryan

Founded in 2005, the sports-centered restaurant is known for cold beers and "Twin Peaks Girl" waiting staff
Credit: Twin Peaks
Twin Peaks is now open in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Twin Peaks sports restaurant is holding its grand opening today in Bryan. 

The nearly 8,000-square-foot "sports lodge" is located at 768 N. Earl Rudder Freeway and houses scratch-made food, an extensive drink selection, 60 massive televisions and a 203-inch Direct LED video wall. 

The restaurant, which emphasizes its "scenic views," is known for a mountain-themed interior along with a "Twin Peak Girl" friendly waiting staff.

To celebrate the grand opening at 5 o'clock, Twin Peaks Brewmaster Coty Bell will be serving complimentary beer samples and Twin Peaks swag.

Hour of operation during the opening week will be from 5 p.m. to midnight and normal business hours will begin next week. For more information, visit the Twin Peaks website here.

Related Articles