Twin Peaks restaurant is now open in Bryan

Founded in 2005, the sports-centered restaurant is known for cold beers and "Twin Peaks Girl" waiting staff

BRYAN, Texas — Twin Peaks sports restaurant is holding its grand opening today in Bryan.

The nearly 8,000-square-foot "sports lodge" is located at 768 N. Earl Rudder Freeway and houses scratch-made food, an extensive drink selection, 60 massive televisions and a 203-inch Direct LED video wall.

The restaurant, which emphasizes its "scenic views," is known for a mountain-themed interior along with a "Twin Peak Girl" friendly waiting staff.

To celebrate the grand opening at 5 o'clock, Twin Peaks Brewmaster Coty Bell will be serving complimentary beer samples and Twin Peaks swag.