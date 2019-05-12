COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police are searching for two armed men who they say attempted to break into a home Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on the 2300 block of Cottage Lane at the Cottages of College Station. Witnesses at the scene said two men, one of whom had a gun, tried to break into an apartment. When they couldn't get in, they ran from the scene.

The men are described as two black males in their late teens or early 20's. When police got to the scene, they searched for the men but did not find them. No one was hurt.

If you have any information or saw these two men, call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

