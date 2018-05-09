BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas -- Two bridges in the Brazos Valley closed, Tuesday, and will be replaced.

The bridge over Cedar Creek at Dilly Shaw Tap Road and the bridge over Town Branch on Scasta Lane both closed to allow TxDOT crews to widen each bridge to two lanes. Both bridges currently only support one lane of traffic.

Both bridges will detour traffic to different roads. On Dilly Shaw Road, traffic will be detoured to FM 2038 and FM 974. On Scasta Lane, signs will direct traffic to a detour route.

The Dilly Shaw Road closure is expected to last until March 2019. The Scasta Lane closure is expected to last until April 2019.

Widening each bridge will cost $773,000, according to TxDOT.

