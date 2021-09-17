Two Bryan women arrested after shooting in College Station

Authorities said one woman was hurt and went to the hospital, but has since been treated and released.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two women from Bryan have been arrested after a shooting Friday morning in College Station.

Brianna Vega, 19, and Kayla Garcia, 19, are charged with burglary of a habitation.

Authorities were called to an apartment complex on University Oaks Blvd. and Stallings Drive just before 7:30 a.m. after people reported hearing gunshots.

As authorities were investigating, they said a woman was at the hospital with injuries that may have been relevant to the shooting case, however, they have not yet released if the woman was involved. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Authorities said they talked with several witnesses at the scene but are asking people to come forward if they have information on what happened.