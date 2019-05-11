BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are investigating the scene of a crash on West State Highway 21 that killed two people.

It happened Monday night around 6:30. Officers at the scene said it appears a four-door vehicle pulled out in front of a semi and the two collided. Three people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and police confirmed two of those people died at the scene. The third person was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

The semi driver was the only person in the 18-wheeler and they were not hurt in crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Bryan Police Department. We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

