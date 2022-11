The earthquakes hit a 4.5 and 4.9 in magnitude at around 1:15 p.m.

MENTONE, Texas — The United States Geological Survey has reported two earthquakes on Thanksgiving Day in Mentone that were above 4.5.

These earthquakes occurred around 1:15 p.m. Mentone is about 35 miles northwest of Pecos.

Earlier this month, Mentone had an earthquake that hit a 5.5 magnitude. That was the third strongest earthquake to ever hit Texas and the strongest since 1995.