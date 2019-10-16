COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the first time, the band and color guard at College Station High School and the A&M Consolidated High School are putting on a showcase Tuesday.

The two College Station ISD high schools are inviting the community to come out and see their UIL marching band performances.

AMCHS tiger band and colorguard will perform "Seasons of Life," while the CSHS cougar band will play "It's in the Stars."

The bands will start performing at 7:30 at College Station High School at Cougar Stadium. If it is raining, performances will be moved inside to the stadium.

Tuesday's performances give people the chance to help support the fine arts at local school's, as well as support the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

"We're excited to give back to the community and use an event like this to not make money, but try to bring in some non-perishable items that we can donate to the Brazos Valley Food Bank," said Jon Seale, the head band director at College Station High School.

Tuesday's performances are free, the bands just you bring something to donate to the food bank.

