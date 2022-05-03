Two people killed in head-on crash in Burleson County

Texas DPS said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but two others died at the scene.

CALDWELL, Texas — Two people are dead and one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a head-on crash near Caldwell Friday.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on State Highway 36 about one mile south of Caldwell.

Authorities said one car being driven by Michael Piper, 29, of Houston, was going northbound and began passing cars in the left hand lane when it hit a car going southbound. That car was being driven by Roykeisha Burnette, 29, of Austin.