Two people killed in head-on crash in Burleson County

CALDWELL, Texas — Two people are dead and one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a head-on crash near Caldwell Friday.
It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on State Highway 36 about one mile south of Caldwell.
Authorities said one car being driven by Michael Piper, 29, of Houston, was going northbound and began passing cars in the left hand lane when it hit a car going southbound. That car was being driven by Roykeisha Burnette, 29, of Austin.
Burnette and Piper died at the scene of the crash. Authorities said Burnette's passenger, Anthony Smith, 27, of Killeen, was thrown from the car and taken to a Bryan hospital. He was last listed in critical condition. An update on his condition is not yet known.