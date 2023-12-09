Two left without a home following structure fire in Temple

According to authorities, one person was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire and Rescue reports that crews responded to a structure fire that left two without a home late Monday night on Sept. 11.

According to Temple Fire, around 10:58 p.m., crews responded to the area of East Downs Avenue after a neighbor called in the fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from a home, with some of the fire quickly spreading through a neighboring yard.

According to Temple Fire, crews worked to get the fire under control, but not before the home became severely damaged.

Temple Fire says one occupant of the home was taken to the Emergency Room for injuries and the other occupant was not home during the fire.

A Deputy Fire Marshal has stated that the fire has signs that are "suspicious by nature". They have called in a detection canine, and are still currently on scene investigating the incident, to determine cause.

6 News will update with the latest