Two Bryan men indicted on murder charges

Prosecutors said Demetrius Thomas Jr. and Ayrian Brown shot and killed Derrick O’Bryant Smith on June 3.

BRYAN, Texas — Two men have been indicted in the shooting death of a man from Bryan.

Demetrius Thomas Jr., 24 and Ayrian Brown, 24, both also from Bryan, are charged with murder in the killing of 32-year-old Derrick O'Bryant Smith. Smith was gunned down during a drive-by shooting on Clark Street on June 3. A third man, identified as 18-year-old Deshawn Franklin of Bryan, has also been arrested in this case. Franklin is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bryan police responded to the 1100 block of Clark Street just before midnight on June 3 after reports of a shooting. Officers said they found Smith at the scene, but he later died at the hospital.

Police said the people who were responsible for Smith's death were engaged in an ongoing dispute with him, but they did not release information as to what that dispute was about.