Two Bryan men indicted on murder charges

Prosecutors said Demetrius Thomas Jr. and Ayrian Brown shot and killed Derrick O’Bryant Smith on June 3.
Credit: BRAZOS CO. JAIL
Demetrius Thomas Jr. (L) and Ayrian Brown, both of Bryan, have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of Derrick O'Bryant Smith.

BRYAN, Texas — Two men have been indicted in the shooting death of a man from Bryan.

Demetrius Thomas Jr., 24 and Ayrian Brown, 24, both also from Bryan, are charged with murder in the killing of 32-year-old Derrick O'Bryant Smith. Smith was gunned down during a drive-by shooting on Clark Street on June 3. A third man, identified as 18-year-old Deshawn Franklin of Bryan, has also been arrested in this case. Franklin is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bryan police responded to the 1100 block of Clark Street just before midnight on June 3 after reports of a shooting. Officers said they found Smith at the scene, but he later died at the hospital.

Police said the people who were responsible for Smith's death were engaged in an ongoing dispute with him, but they did not release information as to what that dispute was about.

Credit: BRAZOS CO. JAIL
Deshawn Franklin, 18, of Bryan, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of Derrick O'Bryant Smith.

Franklin was booked June 23 and is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $360,000 bond. He is also facing a warrant out of Galveston County. Brown was arrested June 18 and is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $200,000 bond. Thomas was arrested July 29 and bonded out of jail on August 11.

