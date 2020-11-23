The boat the men were in turned over and both men went under water before they could swim to shore.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Two men were killed after drowning while they were fishing. According to the Milam County Sheriff's Office, the pair went fishing on a friend's property in the 2400 block of CR 139 on the afternoon of November 22nd. While fishing in a small boat, the boat turned over. The men tried to swim to shore but they both went under before they could reach the bank. They have been identified as 22-year-old Traion Smith of Cameron and 30-year-old Desmond Williams of Temple.

Mr. Williams' wife was on the bank at the opposite end of the pond when the accident happened. She called 911 when she saw the men go under the water. Cameron VFD, Milam County Sheriff's Deputies and DPS troopers all responded to the scene and tried to find the men.

Mr. Traion's body was recovered around 5:15 p.m., two hours after the search had started. Crews had to suspend the search for the night. They plan to return today with a team of Texas Game Wardens who will use sonar technology to search for Mr. Williams' body.