BRYAN, Texas — Two officers were sent to a hospital after an accidental discharge of a weapon Wednesday night.

According to the Bryan Police Department, the incident involved the Tactical Response Team (TRT).

The two officers received minor wounds. Both were treated and released CHI St. Joseph Hospital.

The Bryan Police Department's public information officer, Kelley McKethan, issued this statement Wednesday: "Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of the officers involved and the department as a whole. An administrative review of policies, procedures, and training will take place to determine what we can do to ensure that similar incidents never occur."