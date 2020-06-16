Hearne shooting suspect still on the loose, Texas Rangers helping with investigation

The two men were taken to the hospital after the shooting. Multiple agencies are helping on the investigation.

HEARNE, Texas — The suspect in a double shooting at a Hearne apartment complex is still on the run as of Tuesday morning, but authorities said they don't believe the public is in danger at this time.

The shooting happened at the Columbus Village Apartments on the 800 block of South Riley Street. Police said two men were shot outside of an apartment and they were taken to a hospital in Bryan.

Multiple agencies responded to the area to help the Hearne Police Department, including the Robertson County Sheriff's Office, the Franklin Police Department, the Calvert Police Department and others. Hearne Police also called the Texas Rangers to help with the investigation.

Police said they believe the person responsible for the shooting may have been involved in an ongoing dispute with the other two men, although a reason behind the shooting has not yet been released.

If you have any information, you're encouraged to contact the Hearne Police Department at 979-279-5333.